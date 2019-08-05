New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended a SpiceJet pilot for one year for an accident a few months ago.

ANI reported that SpiceJet aircraft Boeing B737 being operated by the pilot was involved in a serious incident while landing at Shirdi airport in Maharashtra on April 29 this year.

On the above-mentioned date, said plane had overshot the runway at the airport. The mishap, that occurred around 4.30 PM, delayed the operations for some time.

While it wasn’t known immediately how many passengers were on board, no injuries were reported.

However, both the pilots operating the Boeing 737 aircraft were suspended with immediate effect after the error. DGCA had also begun an initial probe in the matter.

A full-fledged investigation was also conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. PTI had reported that all passengers were trapped on the aircraft for over two-and-a-half hours.

SpiceJet had commenced its flight services to the temple town with its first flight carrying 133 passengers from New Delhi on October 1 last year.

Coincidentally, October 1 also marks the completion of one year of operations of the Rs 350-crore Shirdi aerodrome. Besides SpiceJet, Air India’s regional arm, Alliance Air, also operates its services to and from Shirdi airport.

The aerodrome is owned and developed by MADC, a special purpose vehicle to develop airports in the state. Home to the famous temple dedicated to Shri SaiBaba, Shirdi which falls in Ahmednagar district, receives an estimated 60,000 pilgrims every day.