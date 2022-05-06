New Delhi: Denying boarding to passengers with confirmed tickets, who report to the airport on time, could now cost heavily to airlines. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday warned all air carriers that denying boarding to passengers with confirmed tickets on a flight will be viewed seriously and strict action will be initiated against the erring airline, including imposing financial penalties as per regulations.Also Read - Good News For Flyers: Jet Airways Can Soon Be Back in Skies

DGCA had long back framed rules to compensate passengers in case they were wrongly denied boarding and in cases when flights are cancelled or delayed. The regulator issued notice to the airlines after receiving several cases of denial of boarding to passengers with a confirmed ticket and warned them to comply with the provisions of the civil aviation regulations (CAR) in such cases.

"It has come to the notice of this office that various airlines are denying boarding to passengers holding confirmed tickets on a flight, although they have presented themselves for boarding within the time specified by the airline. This practice is extremely unfair to the passengers and brings a bad name to the aviation industry," the DGCA said in a statement.

The DGCA said that to address such a situation, it had issued civil aviation regulations Sections 3, Series M, Part IV on “facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights.”

The CAR lays down the minimum compensation and facilities to be provided to a passenger in a situation when they are subjected to denied boarding, cancellation or delay in flight.

“The airlines are hereby directed to comply with the provisions of the CAR at the earliest opportunity available, preferably at the airport if the passenger has reported on time. Any non-compliance of the provisions of the CAR will be viewed seriously and strict action will be initiated against the erring airline, including imposing financial penalties as per regulations,” it added.