DGCI Cancels Licences of 18 Pharma Firms on Allegations of Spurious Drugs, Check List Here

Most of these companies are from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, with two from Madhya Pradesh and one each from Haryana and Maharashtra.

Over 27 medicines including paracetamol failed to meet quality standards in Himachal Pradesh.

New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday revoked the licenses of 18 pharmaceutical businesses for producing counterfeit drugs, according to news agency ANI. The decision was taken after DGCA examined 76 enterprises across 20 states on Thursday. Most of these companies are from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, with two from Madhya Pradesh and one each from Haryana and Maharashtra.

The authorities have suspended the licenses of Uttarakhand-based firms Himalaya Meditek, Mascot Health Series. Shri Sai Balaji Pharmatech from Himachal Pradesh and Medipol Pharmaceutical India Pvt Ltd received show cause and stop manufacturing notices, but the order was revoked after verification of compliance.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

About 76 pharma companies were inspected across 20 states and union territories Around 203 firms have been identified for review. In the first phase, licences were cancelled for 76 companies over 15 days for manufacturing substandard drugs and violating Good Manufacturing Practices guidelines. Companies like Sykmap Pharmacuticals, Om Biomedic, SVP Life Sciences, Apple Formulations, Relief Biotech, HAB Pharmaceuticals & Research, Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals, Agron Remedies, Bajaj Formulations and Trugen Pharmaceuticals remain under regulatory scanner. Authorities in Himachal Pradesh will continue to monitor Anrose Pharma, Alliaance Biotech, Shri Ramesh Industries, EG Pharmaceuticals, T & G Medicare, Zee Laboratories, Athens Life Sciences, Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd, Life Vision Healthcare, JM Laboratories, M/s Skhonid labs , Park Pharmaceuticals, Gnosis Pharmaceuticals Pvt Limited, ANG Lifesciences India Limited, GNB Medica Lab. Show cause notices have also been issued to Madhya Pradesh’s Nestor Pharmaceuticals, Zim Laboratories from Haryana and Maharashtra, respectively, and Sun Aj Pharma and Vintochem Pharmaceuticals.

The Union health ministry, on the other hand, is preparing regulations for e-pharmacy stores, addressing data privacy concerns, fraudulent practices, and irrational drug sales. According to a Mint report, Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya plans to meet with e-pharmacy representatives soon.

