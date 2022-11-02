Dhamnagar Bypoll Election 2022: Dhamnagar is abuzz with political fervor as the constituency in Odisha is all set to go to by-election on November 3, Thursday. This constituency is going for bypolls after the Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) MLA from this seat Bishnu Charan Sethi death on September 19. Over 2.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.Also Read - BJD Accuses BJP of Electoral Irregularities in Dhamnagar By-poll, Meets Election Commissioner

DHAMNAGAR BYPOLL ELECTION CANDIDATES

There are five candidates in the fray for the by-poll. Also Read - Odisha Assembly Election 2019 Results: Bhandaripokhari, Bhadrak, Basudevpur, Dhamnagar, Chandabali, Binjharpur Winners List

Abanti Das – Biju Janta Dal (BJD) Suryabanshi Suraj – Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Baba Harekrushana Sethi – Congress Rajendra Das – Independent (Former BJD MLA) Anwar Sheikh – Aam Admi Party (AAP)

DHAMNAGAR BY-ELECTION 2022: KEY POINTS

The BJD won all six Zilla Parishad seats and 9 of 11 wards of Dhamnagar Notified Area Council (NAC) in the panchayat and civic polls held in February and April respectively this year. The party has also won all bypolls since 2019.

Late BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi had defeated ruling BJD candidate Rajendra Das by over 4,000 votes in the 2019 elections.

Of the total 252 polling booths, 110 have been declared sensitive, and there will be webcasting in 126 booths, he said.A ban has been imposed on the broadcast of exit or opinion polls during voting on November 3.

Canvassing for votes within a distance of 100 meters from the polling booths has also been

prohibited. He said that there will be 15 model booths and five pink booths, which will have women security personnel and polling parties.

Pick-up and drop arrangements have been made for voters with physical disabilities, he said, adding that there will be ramps, separate queues, and wheelchairs for them.

The CEO said dummy ballot papers in Braille will be available with each presiding officer for helping visually challenged voters, he said.

Polling will be held from 7 AM to 6 PM and the counting of votes will be on November 6.