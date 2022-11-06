Dhamnagar Bypoll Results 2022 Live: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly At This Constituency In Odisha
BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi's death necessitated the by-election.
Dhamnagar Bypoll Results 2022: The BJD fielded Abanti Das, the lone woman among the total of five candidates in Dhamnagar. BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi’s death necessitated the by-election. The saffron party fielded Sethi’s son Suryabanshi Suraj.
The ruling BJD seemed to have lost steam with its below-par performance in the 2019 Odisha assembly elections but in the panchayat polls, earlier this year it decimated the opposition.
