Dhamnagar Bypoll Results 2022 Live: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly At This Constituency In Odisha

BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi's death necessitated the by-election.

Updated: November 6, 2022 7:28 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Counting of votes to begin shortly. Stay tuned.
Counting of votes to begin shortly. Stay tuned.

Dhamnagar Bypoll Results 2022: The BJD fielded Abanti Das, the lone woman among the total of five candidates in Dhamnagar. BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi’s death necessitated the by-election. The saffron party fielded Sethi’s son Suryabanshi Suraj.

Also Read:

The ruling BJD seemed to have lost steam with its below-par performance in the 2019 Odisha assembly elections but in the panchayat polls, earlier this year it decimated the opposition.

This blog will keep you updated with trends and analysis – as well as reports from India.com colleagues and reporters who are fanned out across the country. Stay tuned.

Live Updates

  • 7:26 AM IST
    DHAMNAGAR BY-ELECTION 2022: KEY POINTS

    1) The BJD won all six Zilla Parishad seats and 9 of 11 wards of Dhamnagar Notified Area Council (NAC) in the panchayat and civic polls held in February and April respectively this year.
    2) The party has also won all bypolls since 2019.
    3) Late BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi defeated ruling BJD candidate Rajendra Das by over 4,000 votes in the 2019 elections.
    5) BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi’s death necessitated the by-election.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 6, 2022 6:49 AM IST

Updated Date: November 6, 2022 7:28 AM IST