New Delhi: Taking up the death of a Jharkhand district judge, the Supreme Court on Friday said a new trend has developed in the country to malign the judges, if people do not get orders of their choice, adding there is no freedom given to judges. The Court also termed incidents of judges being threatened as "serious" and asked the states to file status reports on the security they are providing to the judicial officers. The top court also issued a notice to the CBI and posted the matter for further hearing on Monday.

Justice Ramana said: “New trend developed in the country. No freedom given to judges. If judges complain to the IB and CBI, they are not helping the judiciary at all. This is a serious matter. I am saying it with a sense of responsibility.”

The bench told Attorney General K K Venugopal that there are several cases that involve gangsters and high-profile persons and there are instances of judges getting threats or abusive messages.

“There is no freedom to the judges to even file a complaint,” the bench said, adding that police or the CBI is not helping the judiciary if such complaints are filed.

The top court made these strong observations while hearing of suo motu case in connection with the mowing down of ADJ Uttam Anand by an auto-rickshaw and sought a status report on the investigation from the Jharkhand government through the chief secretary and the DGP within a week.

The Chief Justice noted that the Jharkhand government has nothing in connection with the security of judicial officers, in the backdrop of the presence of coal mafia in the state, and pointed out that Anand was killed nearby his colony.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal said in criminal cases, the judges are vulnerable and there should be a body to assess such situations.

The Jharkhand government said it had handed over the case to the CBI for further investigation and it will provide full cooperation to the investigating agency.