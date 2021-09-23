Ranchi: Probing the death case of Dhanbad District Judge Uttam Anand, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday submitted its report to the Jharkhand High Court that claims “the judge was deliberately hit by the vehicle”. The CBI took over the death probe and registered a case in connection with the death of Additional District Judge Uttam Anand on August 4 at the request of the Jharkhand government.Also Read - NEET UG 2021: CBI Unearths Major Scam, Says Students Asked to Rs 50 Lakh For Admission to Govt Medical Colleges

Justice Uttam Anand was killed on July 28 after an auto-rickshaw hit him while he was on a morning walk, and a case was registered by the police on a complaint from his wife against an unknown auto driver. After CCTV footage surfaced, the Jharkhand government had formed an SIT to probe the matter. But later, it recommended that the CBI probe the death. The source said that the agency sleuths have also verified the auto-rickshaw which had hit the ADJ during his morning walk. Also Read - Bengal Post-poll Violence: Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into Murder, Rape Cases; SIT For Other Offences

Earlier on August 15, the central investigating agency had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for any information relating to the death of Dhanbad Additional District Judge (ADJ) Uttam Anand. The CBI in a notice said, “If any person is having any kind of information of importance related to murder of Uttam Anand, he/she may kindly inform CBI, Special Crime-I, New Delhi, camp CSIR Satkar Guest House, Dhanbad on the phone numbers. A cash reward of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the person who will furnish worthwhile information relating to the crime.” Also Read - After Rebuke From CJI, CBI Arrests 5 For Alleged Defamatory Posts Against Judges

“The name of the informant will be kept secret,” it said.

Three days after taking over the probe into the death of ADJ Uttam Anand in Dhanbad, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is questioning the two accused in connection with the case, who were sent to 5 days agency’s custody. A court in Dhanbad remanded Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma to five days CBI custody on Friday.

A CBI source connected to the probe said, “We are questioning the two accused arrested from Jharkhand’s Giridih.” He said that the agency has got the case files, their mobile call records and their mobile location history from the Jharkhand Police’s SIT that was probing the case earlier. The source added that the agency is examining the details of the location history and their call records at the time of the death of Uttam Anand. The source said that the agency is also analysing the call records of the two accused to check with whom they were in touch.