Ranchi: Days after the Chief Justice of India (CJI) pulled CBI and IB for 'not helping the judiciary at all', the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday arrested five persons in connection with alleged defamatory posts against Andhra Pradesh High Court judges. For the unversed, the case was earlier being probed by the Andhra Pradesh The Central Bureau of Investigation(CID). However, last year on November 16, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had directed the CBI to probe the case and submit a report to it in a sealed cover within eight weeks. Notably, a series of allegedly derogatory posts were made on social media platforms against judges and the judiciary, following some court verdicts that went against the state government.

Earlier last week, while hearing a suo-moto case on safeguarding courts and ensuring protection and security of judges in the wake of the recent murder of Uttam Anand, Jharkhand District Judge, Chief Justice NV Ramana had said, "New trend developed in the country. No freedom given to judges. If judges complain to the IB and CBI, they are not helping the judiciary at all. This is a serious matter. I am saying it with a sense of responsibility".

The bench told Attorney General K K Venugopal that there are several cases that involve gangsters and high-profile persons and there are instances of judges getting threats or abusive messages. "There is no freedom to the judges to even file a complaint," the bench said, adding that police or the CBI is not helping the judiciary if such complaints are filed.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Uttam Anand was killed on July 28 after an auto-rickshaw hit him while he was on a morning walk, and a case was registered by the police on a complaint from his wife against an unknown auto driver. As per the reports, Anand had denied bail to 2 gangsters and had been handling many cases of mafia killings in Dhanabad.