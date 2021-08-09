New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a status report in Jharkhand High Court every week in connection with the case of the alleged killing of Uttam Anand, an additional district and sessions judge in Dhanbad, who was allegedly mowed down by an autorickshaw last month. The apex court also asked the Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC to monitor the case.Also Read - After Rebuke From CJI, CBI Arrests 5 For Alleged Defamatory Posts Against Judges

Dhanbad judge death case: Supreme Court says that keeping in view the gravity of the case, we direct the probe agency CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) to file a status report in Jharkhand High Court every week, and Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC will monitor the case. pic.twitter.com/RFYDz792mR — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

Also Read - Dhanbad Judge Death Case: CBI, IB Not Helping Judiciary at All, Says SC; States Asked to File Report on Security

This comes a day after sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recreated the ‘accident’ scene again, within a gap of around 17 hours. A CBI team reached the spot along with the auto-rickshaw involved in the incident and the two accused – its driver Lakhand Verma and his associate Rahul Verma – at Randhir Verma Chowk, the spot of the ‘accident’, at 5 am when it had taken place on July 28, a police official said. Also Read - 'EA Order Enforceable in Indian Law': SC Rules in Favour of Amazon in Dispute With Future-Reliance | Top Points

Members of the probe agency had also recreated the scene taking with them the two accused and the vehicle on Saturday afternoon. They had investigated for about four hours at the spot with experts of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and collected evidence.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on July 31 decided to hand over to the CBI the probe into the hit-and-run case of the 49-year-old judge who died after a heavy autorickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled the scene. Anand was on a morning jog at that time.

During recreation of the scene on Sunday, the fourth day of the CBI’s probe, one person stood at the exact spot where the judge had been hit while Lakhan and Rahul were asked to drive the auto-rickshaw towards him, the police official said. It will help the sleuths figure out how the vehicle might have knocked the judge on the left side of the road. The entire scene recreation episode was video recorded.

On Saturday, the CFSL team had brought speed scanner machines and recorded the vehicle’s to find out what may have been the speed of the auto-rickshaw at the time of the incident and that when it fled after hitting the judge. A 20-member team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Shukla has been sent by the CBI to probe the death that triggered nationwide outrage.

(With agency inputs)