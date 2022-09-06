Ranchi: An encounter broke out between the robbers and the police on Tuesday in Muthoot Finance office in Dhanbad’s posh Bank More market area. According to the early reports, one robber has been killed by the police while three others have been nabbed. The area has been cordoned off.Also Read - Class 8 Topper Poisoned To Death By ‘Jealous’ Mother Of Classmate Who Secured Second Position

The police officers engaged in the operation said that at around 10:30 am, five armed dacoits entered the Muthoot Finance office. As per the report, Bank Mor police station in charge PK Singh reached the spot as soon as he got information about the incident.

Muthoot finance manager, Vikram Raj, was also assaulted by the looters inside the office of the private lending institution. However, the robbers were unsuccessful in accomplishing their mission.