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‘Dhar Bhojshala is a temple’: Madhya Pradesh High Court rules in favour of Hindu side, accepts ASI findings
Bhojshala temple case: In a significant national development, Bhojshala has been declared a temple by MP High Court. The court has ruled in favour of Hindu side, accepts ASI findings
Bhojshala temple case: In a significant national development, Bhojshala has been declared a temple by MP High Court. The court has ruled in favour of Hindu side, accepts ASI findings
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