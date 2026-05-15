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‘Dhar Bhojshala is a temple’: Madhya Pradesh High Court rules in favour of Hindu side, accepts ASI findings

Bhojshala temple case: In a significant national development, Bhojshala has been declared a temple by MP High Court. The court has ruled in favour of Hindu side, accepts ASI findings

Published date india.com Updated: May 15, 2026 2:59 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
Bhojsala Temple
Bhojsala Temple

Bhojshala temple case: In a significant national development, Bhojshala has been declared a temple by MP High Court. The court has ruled in favour of Hindu side, accepts ASI findings

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Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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