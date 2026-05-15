Home

News

Dhar Bhojshala is a temple: Madhya Pradesh High Court rules in favour of Hindu side, accepts ASI findings

‘Dhar Bhojshala is a temple’: Madhya Pradesh High Court rules in favour of Hindu side, accepts ASI findings

Bhojshala temple case: In a significant national development, Bhojshala has been declared a temple by MP High Court. The court has ruled in favour of Hindu side, accepts ASI findings

Bhojsala Temple

Bhojshala temple case: In a significant national development, Bhojshala has been declared a temple by MP High Court. The court has ruled in favour of Hindu side, accepts ASI findings

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.