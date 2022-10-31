Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Dharampur Assembly constituency, which comes under Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency, is located in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. BJP’s Mahender Singh is the current MLA from Dharampur Assembly constituency. The 68 Assembly seats of Himachal Pradesh will go to polls in a single-phase manner on November 12. The results for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 will be declared on December 8. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly ends on January 8.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Election: It's BJP's Lokendra Kumar Vs Congress's Bansi Lal Kaushal In Anni

Will BJP hold onto Dharampur?

Dharampur Assembly constituency, a BJP bastion, will be a prestige battle for the saffron party. In the last three Assembly elections, BJP has emerged as the winner from the Dharampur seat. Mahender Singh, a senior BJP MLA and a former Congress leader, has held onto the Dharampur seat since 1990. This time, BJP has fielded Rakesh Chaudhary from the Dharampur Assembly constituency. Dharampur seat will see a triangular contest between BJP, Congress and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Dharampur Assembly Constituency At Glance

Polling Date: November 12, 2022 (Single phase)

November 12, 2022 (Single phase) Counting of votes: December 8, 2022

Key Candidates

Rajat Thakur – BJP

Chandrashekhar – Congress

Rakesh Mandotra – AAP

Dharampur Assembly Constituency – A look at the history

2017 Mahender Singh BJP 27931 2012 Mahender Singh BJP 24029 2007 Mahender Singh BJP 23090 2003 Mohinder Singh LMHP 16854 1998 Mahender Singh HVC 14562 1993 Mahender Singh INC 20065 1990 Mahender Singh IND 11970 1985 Natha Singh INC 13713

Brief: Himachal Pradesh will go to polls in a single-phase manner on November 12.