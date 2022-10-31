Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Dharampur Assembly constituency, which comes under Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency, is located in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. BJP’s Mahender Singh is the current MLA from Dharampur Assembly constituency. The 68 Assembly seats of Himachal Pradesh will go to polls in a single-phase manner on November 12. The results for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 will be declared on December 8. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly ends on January 8.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Election: It's BJP's Lokendra Kumar Vs Congress's Bansi Lal Kaushal In Anni
Will BJP hold onto Dharampur?
Dharampur Assembly constituency, a BJP bastion, will be a prestige battle for the saffron party. In the last three Assembly elections, BJP has emerged as the winner from the Dharampur seat. Mahender Singh, a senior BJP MLA and a former Congress leader, has held onto the Dharampur seat since 1990. This time, BJP has fielded Rakesh Chaudhary from the Dharampur Assembly constituency. Dharampur seat will see a triangular contest between BJP, Congress and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Dharampur Assembly Constituency At Glance
- Polling Date: November 12, 2022 (Single phase)
- Counting of votes: December 8, 2022
Key Candidates
- Rajat Thakur – BJP
- Chandrashekhar – Congress
- Rakesh Mandotra – AAP
Dharampur Assembly Constituency – A look at the history
|2017
|Mahender Singh
|BJP
|27931
|2012
|Mahender Singh
|BJP
|24029
|2007
|Mahender Singh
|BJP
|23090
|2003
|Mohinder Singh
|LMHP
|16854
|1998
|Mahender Singh
|HVC
|14562
|1993
|Mahender Singh
|INC
|20065
|1990
|Mahender Singh
|IND
|11970
|1985
|Natha Singh
|INC
|13713
