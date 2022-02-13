Dehradun: Falling under the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand, the Dharampur assembly constituency is one of the 70 assembly constituencies of the hill-state. This assembly constituency has the highest number of 2.06 lakh voters and in the last 10 years, the number of voters in Dharampur has increased by a whopping 72%, said a report. In 2017, Vinod Chamoli of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Dinesh Agarwal from Indian National Congress with a margin of 10953 votes. Dharampur Assembly constituency comes under the Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Full List of Constituencies Going To Vote in 2nd Phase of Elections Tomorrow

Key candidates of Dharampur Assembly Constituency:

BJP candidate Vinod Chamoli

Congress candidate Dinesh Agarwal

AAP candidate Yogendra Chauhan

A glance of Dharampur Assembly Constituency

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 172920 population 23.03% is rural and 76.97% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio are 11.08 and 0.18, respectively out of total population. As per the voter list of 2019, there are 197457 electorates and 209 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 55.05% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections where as it was 57.56% in the 2017 assembly election. The BJP, the BSP, the INC and the SP got 50.78%, 0.9%, 40.45% and -% votes respectively in 2017 while 65.25%, 1.19%, 31.73% and -% in 2019 respectively.