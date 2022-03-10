Dharampur Election Result LIVE: The Dharampur assembly constituency is one of the 70 assembly constituencies of the hill-state.This constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022, along with 69 other assembly constituencies during the single-phase voting for the Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022. This assembly constituency has the highest number of 2.06 lakh voters and in the last 10 years, the number of voters in Dharampur has increased by a whopping 72%, said a report. In 2017, Vinod Chamoli of BJP won the seat by defeating Dinesh Agarwal from Indian National Congress with a margin of 10953 votes. This year, the key candidates from this constituency are — BJP’s Vinod Chamoli, Congress’ Dinesh Agarwal and AAP’s Yogendra Chauhan. Counting of votes for the Dharampur Assembly constituency will begin at 8 AM on March 10 (Thursday). While a final picture will be clear by noon, the first trends are set to pour in around 8 am.Also Read - Rudraprayag Election Result LIVE: Will BJP Score Chauka with Fourth Win From This Seat or Congress May Pose Challenge? Vote Count Begins Shortly

Stay tuned to India.com for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Dharampur Also Read - Gangotri Election Result LIVE: Who Will Witness a Triangular Contest from This Seat? Counting of Vote Begins at 8 AM