Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Dharamshala assembly constituency is one of the 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh state. It is a General category assembly seat. It is situated in the Kangra district and is one of the 17 assembly segments of Kangra Parliament Seat. In the 2017 Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party's Kishan Kapoor won the seat with 26,050 votes, and Congress' Sudhir Sharma got 23,053 votes.

This time, BJP has decided to field Rakesh Chaudhury from Dharmashala. Talking to The Indian Express Chaudhary said that the BJP had no rebels. "We have placated everyone except only one," he said while gesturing to Vishal Nehria, who was canvassing with Chaudhary in Mc Leodganj on Saturday. Nehria said, "We all are together. There is no rebellion. We are moving strong towards a repeat."

Notably, Chaudhury was earlier with AAP withdrew his nomination papers on the last day of withdrawals. He had revolted against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-turned-BJP nominee from Dharamshala.

Dharamshala Assembly Constituency 2022: Key Candidates

Rakesh Chaudhary (BJP)

Sudhir Sharma (Congress)

Kulwant Rana (AAP)

Key Details of Dharamshala Assembly Constituency

SC voters approximately 13,028

ST voters approximately 10,124

Muslim voters approximately 1,149

Rural voters approximately 50,817

Urban voters approximately 31,226

Total Voters of Dharamshala assembly as on 2019 Parliament Election – 82043 .

Voters Turnout of Dharamshala assembly on 2019 Parliament Election – 70.39% .

Voters Turnout of Dharamshala assembly on 2017 Assembly Election – 76.35% .

The Saffron camp has also inducted Congress’ acting president of Kangra district Pawan Kajal and nominated him from Kangra Assembly segment.