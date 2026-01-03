Home

News

Dharamshala Dalit female student dies of alleged assault; parents demand justice, UGC orders investigation

Dharamshala Dalit female student dies of alleged assault; parents demand justice, UGC orders investigation

The death of a 19-year-old female student at Dharamshala's college has left the parents demanding justice. The alleged reason for death is the assault by three female students and a college professor on the victim, causing her mental health to deteriorate.

Dharamshala Dalit female student dies of alleged assault; parents demand justice, UGC orders investigation

In a shocking case in Dharamshala, the death of a 19-year-old Dalit college student has spread shockwaves. The death of the girl has prompted her parents to demand immediate justice. On the other hand, the Communist Party of India has demanded a top-level investigation into the matter. The parents reported that their daughter was harassed by three fellow female students from the college, along with a professor. The incident occurred in September and took her into depression. As a result, her health kept deteriorating, and she passed away on December 26, 2025.

What have the parents reported?

The father of the victim, Vikram Kumar, told ANI, “The professor of the college harassed her. The college administration should feel ashamed. We send our children to college to study. What will happen to the other students of the college? My daughter called me and told me that other students had beaten her. When we brought her home, she was in a state of panic. She was beaten very badly and harassed to such an extent that she went into depression. She died in Ludhiana while receiving treatment.”

#WATCH | Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh | Father of the victim says, “This is a very tough time for us as my daughter has died. The professor of the college harassed her. You would have seen the video as well, in which she explains everything regarding the incident. The college… https://t.co/6aEp9UF05P pic.twitter.com/bzlAWs2iwm — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2026

The victim’s mother also demanded justice for her daughter.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What’s happening now?

The father stated that they were not in the state to report the incident to the police immediately due to the shocking event of death and that they had registered a complaint highlighting ragging and harassment through the helpline number of the chief minister. The University Grants Commission has also decided in favour of developing a committee for the incident. In addition, an FIR has been registered against three female students and the professor under the BNS and the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act, 2009.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.