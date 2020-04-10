Mumbai: Five more people were tested positive for Coronavirus in Dharavi on Friday, taking the total cases of infections reported from the area to 22. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Mumbai's Dharavi Reports Third Death in Less Than 24 Hours; Area Sealed

Two of the new patients in the Mumbai slum had returned after attending Nizamuddin Markaz event which was held in Delhi last month. “They were already under quarantine at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex and have now been shifted to a hospital,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement. Also Read - Dharavi Reports 2 More COVID-19+ Cases; Total Infections in Maharashtra Soar to 1,018

On Thursday, Dharavi reported the third owing to the disease after a 70-year-old woman passed away after reporting positive for the disease. Also Read - Two More Positive Cases From Asia's Largest Slum Dharavi. Why is This Worrying?

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already sealed parts of the slum that were listed as containment zones with a higher number of cases.

Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, houses an estimated 70,0000 to 1 million people. Eight to 10 people share a room here. Experts believe that it would be difficult to control the spread of the virus if it infects a crowded place like Dharavi.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 6,412 on Friday, including foreign nationals, with 5,709 active cases, the Health Ministry said.The Ministry, in its morning update, said that 199 deaths have been reported in India so far, with highest 97 from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat with 17.