New Delhi: At a time when the total coronavirus cases in the country reached 16,000 mark, over 20 new COVID-29 positive cases were on Sunday reported in Dharavi of Mumbai. The total number of positive cases in the area has gone up to 138, including 11 deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement. Also Read - Maharashtra: Coronavirus Cases in Dharavi Cross 100-mark, Mumbai Tally Reaches 2,120

As per updates on April 17, the number of coronavirus cases in Dharavi slum area reached 101 with 15 new patients being detected. A 62-year-old COVID-19 patient from the area died at Sion hospital. Also Read - Coronavirus in Dharavi: COVID-19 Cases in Asia's Largest Slum Rise to 86, Death Toll at 9

On April 17, three new cases were found in Matunga labour camp, Muslim Nagarand Indira Nagar, two at Social Nagar and one each at Dr Baliga Nagar,Laxmi Chawl, Janata society and Sarvoday Society.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the state will resume some industrial activity in the green and orange coronavirus zones in a restricted manner from April 20.

Addressing a press conference, he said that industries in these zones will get permission to resume operations under some restrictions., Thackeray said in a video message.

“The state government is allowing the industries from green and orange zones to start production and processing activities in a restricted manner. The industries will have to arrange the accommodation for their workers. They would not travel long distance for work,” he said.