Mumbai: Asia's largest slum Dharavi is yet again registering a spike in Coronavirus cases, putting authorities on alert. Dharavi has witnessed a sevenfold increase in its Coronavirus caseload from January 22 to March 4. Dharavi went from reporting just 10 cases on January 22 to 73 on March 4. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken stock of the situation and started screening aggressively.

"We have gone back to our old model that helped us contain the spread last year. We have aggressively started screening people from the slum and conducting tests. We are testing almost 15-20 people for every positive case that we find," assistant municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar, in charge of BMC's G North administrative ward, told The Print.

In July, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had commended Dharavi for its efforts in containing the spread of Coronavirus. The local civic body had attributed the success to proactive screening with the assistance of private doctors and community support that helped in the fight against the disease.

Dharavi is spread over 2.5 sq km and has a population of 2,27,136 per sq km, with people living in close quarters.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 8,998 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 21,88,183, while the death toll reached 52,340 as 60 patients succumbed to the infection. The number of single-day cases went down as compared to Wednesday, although the per day fatality count increased. The state had reported 9,855 new COVID-19 cases and 42 fatalities on Wednesday. A total of 6,135 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which took the overall recovery count to 20,49,484.

The number of active cases is 85,144 at present. The state’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 93.66 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.39 per cent, the officials said