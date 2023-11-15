Dharmapuri Assembly Election: MLA Koppula Eshwar Tries His Luck Again Against BJP & Congress

Telangana is all set to go to polls on November 30 in a single-phase. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats. The state is being ruled by ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) which is led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Dharmapuri Assembly Election 2023: Dharmapuri is an assembly constituency in Telangana and comes under comes under Jagtial district. In 2018, this constituency was won by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. This constituency has a total of 1,91,111 voters. This includes 94,863 male voters and 96,243 female voters.

In 2018, this assembly constituency was won by TRS leader Koppula Eshwar. The leader secured a total of 70,579 votes. The second seat was retained by the INC leader, Adluri Laxman Kumar, who got a total vote of 70,138 votes and lost the election by a total margin of 441 votes. The BJP candidate got 5272 votes and retained the third position.

Dharmapuri Assembly Election candidates

Koppula Eshwar (BRS)

S Kumar (BJP)

Adluri Laxman Kumar (Congress)

Telangana Assembly Election

The ruling BRS has declared the names of all candidates from 119 seats. CM KCR will be contesting from two Assembly constituencies – Gajwel and Kamareddy. The Congress has declared 118 candidates for elections to the 119 constituencies. It has left one seat for the CPI. The BJP has released the names of all the candidates in five lists

