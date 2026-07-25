‘We have two more demands’: CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke after Dharmendra Pradhan steps down as Education Minister

Reacting to the Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said their agitation will continue until the government fulfils their other demands as well.

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'We have two more demands': CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke after Dharmendra Pradhan steps down as Education Minister(Photo Credit: File)

New Delhi: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday over the NEET paper leak row, saying it is not a matter of “individual prestige” for him. Pradhan said he is disturbed to see the series of events that have unfolded in the last 10 days and sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What did CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke say after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation?

Reacting to the resignation, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said their agitation will continue until the government fulfils their other demands as well. At present, the CJP has been demanding Rs 1 crore to the families of students who died by suicide over the NEET paper leak, no legal action against protesters and punitive measures against police personnel who committed “atrocities” on protesters.

CJP Leader Abhijeet Dipke said, “We have two more demands. We won’t go like this. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. But the families of the children who committed suicide should receive compensation of one crore rupees. They should get it. One crore rupees compensation to all those families. And second, these police goons who acted on the 20th. Action must be taken against the police officers for that.”

This is democracy. He has resigned. We have two more demands. We won’t go like this. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. But the families of the children who committed suicide should receive compensation of one crore rupees. They should get it.

One crore rupees compensation to all… pic.twitter.com/CyhfGDUola — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 25, 2026

How is the Opposition party reacting to the resignation?

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) hailed it as the first victory of their 36-day agitation. The opposition parties, which had supported the stir and had joined the chorus for Pradhan’s resignation, called it a victory for students, youth and democracy. Protests had spiralled since the CJP-led march to Parliament on July 20 that saw violence, with police and protesters blaming each other for it. Several posts and videos are circulating showcasing the celebration at Jantar Mantar after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

Celebration at Jantar Mantar after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. pic.twitter.com/fKl0cjFk1t — Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 25, 2026

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi’s has issued his first reaction after the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi said, “Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is a huge step in rebuilding our education system. It’s a symbolic step because he was a symbol, but it is still a big step. I want to congratulate every single student, every single youngster who came out on the streets and fought for democracy, fought for the future of this country, and defended the Constitution. I am proud of you. Well done…Let me remind the government: there are still two demands outstanding…”

#WATCH | On the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, “Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is a huge step in rebuilding our education system. It’s a symbolic step because he was a symbol, but it is still a big… pic.twitter.com/SRMgZoacUE — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026

Pradhan, who has been a two-time Education Minister, faced a similar controversy in 2024 over alleged NEET and NET paper leaks.