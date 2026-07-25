‘Big win for democracy’: Arvind Kejriwal reacts to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Several opposition leaders including former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reacted to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on Friday.

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Arvind Kejriwal

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday reacted to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Taking to social media platform X, he shared a video with the caption, ” Congratulations to the entire country on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Big win for democracy.”

Congratulations to the entire country on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Big win for democracy. pic.twitter.com/whzjhwSjOs — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 25, 2026

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also reacted to Pradhan’s resignation calling it a ‘victory of millions of youth’. Taking to X, he wrote a post in Hindi, stating, “India’s “students’ voice” has finally reached the doorstep of arrogant power. This is the victory of millions of our youth who took to the streets to reform the education system across the country. This is the victory of truth and the defeat of Modi’s stubbornness.”

He further wrote, ” This is the victory of all those families who lost their lives, their children, because of this corrupt government. This is the victory of the united opposition, which raised its voice from Parliament to the streets in support of students. Now it is Modi’s turn to apologize to our young generation and take strict action against those who used sticks, batons, and pellet guns against them.”

भारत के ‘छात्रों की गूँज’ आख़िरकार अंहकारी सत्ता की दहलीज़ तक पहुँच गई। ये हमारे करोड़ों युवाओं की जीत है जिन्होंने देशभर में शिक्षा व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त करने के लिए सड़क पर आवाज़ उठाई। ये सत्य की जीत है और मोदी जी के हठ की हार है। ये उन सभी परिवारों की जीत हैं जिन्होंने… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 25, 2026

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar also reacted to the resignation calling it a major victory for the unity of the youth power in the country.

He wrote, “The struggle and determination shown by the youth over 28 consecutive days at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in the NEET paper leak case is truly commendable,” Pawar said in a statement.

“In response to the insistent demand of the protesters, the Union Education Minister has finally resigned today. This fight, which was firmly against oppression without fear and forced the government to accept moral responsibility against injustice, is a symbol of the power of democracy. This is a major victory for the unity of the youth power in the country,” he said.

AAP deputy leader Manish Sisodia also reacted to the news. On X, he wrote, “Salute to the youth of this country… Salute to Gen Z… Salute to every protester. A corrupt education minister was forced to resign. Modi had to bow before Gen Z.”

देश की युवा शक्ति को सलाम … GenZ को सलाम .. हरेक आंदोलनकारी को सलाम। एक भ्रष्ट शिक्षामंत्री को इस्तीफ़ा देना पड़ा। मोदी को GenZ के सामने झुकना पड़ा। — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 25, 2026

Opposition leaders reactions

#WATCH | Azamgarh, UP | On the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says, "…This is a major victory for the new generation…The government will have to think very seriously about everything from primary education to… pic.twitter.com/LaRsVJFEeh — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026