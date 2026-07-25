Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: Sonam Wangchuk’s FIRST REACTION, says ‘direct democracy, straight from streets’

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday resigned from the Council of Ministers amid the ongoing protests over the NEET paper leak. Social activist Sonam Wangchuk termed the move as ‘a victory of democracy’.

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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: Sonam Wangchuk’s FIRST REACTION, says ‘direct democracy, straight from streets’ | Image: Sonam Wangchuk’s X handle

NEET Paper Leak: Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday resigned as the Union Education Minister over NEET irregularities. Social activist Sonam Wangchuk reacted to the minister’s move, calling it ‘a victory of democracy’. He also congratulated the CJP, student protesters, and countrymen, saying, “Thank you to all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear, and rising up from every corner of the nation.”

The resignation comes after weeks of student protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar seeking his resignation over competitive exam irregularities, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak.

IT’S A VICTORY OF DEMOCRACY

direct democracy… straight from the streets.

It’s a victory of peace, patience & persévérance.

Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation.… pic.twitter.com/rSLOfvba2R — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 25, 2026

In an open letter addressed to students and youngsters of the country, Dharmendra Pradhan stated that he has sent his resignation to PM Modi, considering the situation that has developed across the country, specially in Delhi. Pradhan’s resignation was one of the main demands of students, who are protesting in Delhi for over a month.

The minister announced his move on his X handle. The announcement was made hours before the third round of talks between the government and Cockroach Janta Party.

What Did Dharmendra Pradhan Say?

Pradhan took to X and said that he was resigning in the larger interest of students to ensure that youth do not become “trapped in a web of confusion.”

In the open resignation letter addressed to PM Modi, he highlighted his long-standing association with education, reaffirming his commitment to the aspirations of students.

“For more than four decades, I have been associated with students, teachers, and the cause of education reform. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking education system is the foundation of a strong nation,” Pradhan said.

Reacting to the NEET-UG controversy, Pradhan said that the central government acted swiftly after irregularities surfaced in the May 3 NEET exam.

“However, irregularities were found in the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026. The Government of India immediately took cognisance of the matter, handed over the investigation to the CBI, cancelled the examination, and announced a date for the re-examination. Along with this, it was decided that from next year onwards, the examination would be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode,” he said.

He emphasised that the centre’s priority was to ensure that the interests of over two million students were protected during the re-examination.

“During this period, our primary concern was to ensure that the examination for more than two million students was conducted smoothly… From the very first day, I took responsibility for the situation and never turned away from it. My resolve was that we would not allow the prospects of any meritorious student to be harmed because of the examination controversy,” Pradhan said.

NEET-UG Results Highlight Success Of Meritorious, Economically Weaker Students

He noted that the NEET-UG results declared on July 16 reflected the success of several meritorious students, including those from economically weaker sections.

“The NEET-UG results announced on July 16 were satisfactory, with many meritorious students from economically weaker backgrounds also achieving success,” he said.

Expressing disappointment over the political developments surrounding the issue, Pradhan alleged that certain individuals had attempted to mislead students.

“However, during this period, several individuals in positions of responsibility tried to create obstacles and mislead students, which deeply saddened me,” he wrote.

Reason Behind The Resignation

Explaining the reasons behind his resignation, the minister said the student protests must not be hijacked by anti-national forces.

“The events of the past 10 days have saddened me. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me… It is my resolve that we will not allow the country’s youth power to become trapped in a web of confusion. The situation that has emerged at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country should not be exploited by anti-national forces… Keeping these considerations in mind, I have sent my resignation to the Hon’ble Prime Minister,” he said.

Pradhan thanked Prime Minister Modi for granting him the opportunity to serve as Education Minister and expressed gratitude to his Cabinet colleagues, ministry officials, and staff.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to the honorable Prime Minister for his guidance, trust, and continuous support… Serving the nation is the highest priority of my life, and I will always remain dedicated to it,” he said.

This development comes amidst widespread nationwide protests and follows the 26-day hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar.

Meanwhile, the Modi government is preparing to introduce an anti-paper leak law. Under the law, Special Fast-Track Courts and a Special Task Force (STF) will be established alongside other key provisions to stop paper leaks across the country.

(with ANI inputs)