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‘Jhukti hai duniya, jhukane wala chahiye’: CJP Abhijeet Dipke reacts to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday resigned from the Union Council of Ministers amid nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: July 25, 2026, 3:16 PM IST
'Jhukti hai duniya, jhukane wala chahiye': CJP Abhijeet Dipke reacts to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
'Jhukti hai duniya, jhukane wala chahiye': CJP Abhijeet Dipke reacts to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

New Delhi: The resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the post of Union Education Minister has sparked reactions from various groups, with the Congress-affiliated student organisation National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and other student voices calling it a significant moment for student movements. Reacting to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday claimed credit for the development. “We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned,” Dipke said. “Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. And this resignation is proof that if you people are not afraid, if you people do not bow down to this government, then we can take the resignation of anyone,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday resigned from the Union Council of Ministers amid nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. In a long resignation letter posted on X, Pradhan stated that he was stepping down in the larger interest of students to ensure that the country’s youth do not become “trapped in a web of confusion.”In his resignation letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan highlighted his long-standing association with education and reaffirmed his commitment to the aspirations of India’s youth.

‘Jhukti hai duniya, jhukane wala chahiye’: CJP Abhijeet Dipke stated. Cockroach Janta Party’s National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said, “If you accept our three demands in writing, we will go home. We have requested permission to take out a peaceful candle march across the country. Everyone should take out a candle march across the country at 6:00 in the evening.”

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

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