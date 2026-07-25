‘My young friends…’: Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Education Minister, read his full statement

His resignation follows weeks of nationwide protests, mounting political pressure and repeated demands for accountability after the NEET-UG 2026 exam was cancelled and later conducted again.

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Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Education Minister, read his full statement (Image: Dharmendra Pradhan twitter)

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has stepped down, marking a major development in the NEET-UG controversy that has dominated national attention for weeks. In a two-page resignation letter addressed to “my young friends,” Pradhan said the government had done its best to handle the exam crisis. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support and said he decided to resign so that students’ future would not remain trapped in a long political or legal dispute. His resignation follows weeks of nationwide protests, mounting political pressure and repeated demands for accountability after the NEET-UG 2026 exam was cancelled and later conducted again.

Dharmendra Pradhan’s Full Statement On Resignation:

My young friends, for over four decades, I have dedicated myself to the cause of students, teachers, and educational reform. I have always believed that a robust, inclusive, and visionary education system forms the cornerstone of a strong nation. I deeply respect the aspirations, sentiments, and legitimate expectations of the country’s youth. Realizing the dreams of India’s young generation has been a moral commitment in our political and social lives. I express my gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve the nation under his visionary leadership. However, irregularities came to light regarding the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026.

Read more: Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Education Minister amid student protest over NEET irregularities

Taking immediate cognizance of the matter, the Government of India handed the investigation over to the CBI, cancelled the exam, and announced a date for a re-examination. Additionally, a decision was made to conduct this exam in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode starting next year. Throughout this period, our primary priority was to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination for over 20 lakh students. We worked adopting a ‘whole-of-government’ approach; state governments—and district administrations in particular—played a crucial role alongside the central government. With the cooperation of students and parents, the examination was successfully concluded on June 21, 2026.

From day one, I took full responsibility and never turned away from the situation. I was resolved that no meritorious student’s potential would be ruined by the ‘exam mafia,’ and that no student would face injustice. The NEET-UG results declared on July 16 were satisfactory, with many meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds achieving success. However, even during this time, individuals in responsible positions attempted to create obstacles and mislead students, which caused me deep distress. I have always held unwavering faith in the strength of our democracy and have deeply respected the aspirations, dreams, and expectations of the youth. They are not merely India’s future; they are the torchbearers, builders, and architects of a new and developed India. I am pained by the events of the past ten days.

This is not a matter of personal prestige for me. India’s youth power is the true strength of this nation. It is my resolve not to let the country’s youth get trapped in a web of confusion. Considering the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country—with the aim of preventing anti-national forces from exploiting it, preserving national unity, ensuring that not a single Indian student’s future gets entangled in legal complexities, and allowing our children to devote their time to studies and focus on building their careers—I have submitted my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister.

I express my heartfelt gratitude to the respected Prime Minister for his guidance, trust, and constant support. I also extend my thanks to all my esteemed colleagues in the Council of Ministers, the officials and staff of the Ministry, and all those individuals with whom I had the privilege of working. Serving the nation is the highest priority of my life; I will always remain dedicated to this cause. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, I will continue to dedicate myself in every possible way to fulfilling the aspirations of Mother India, the people of Odisha, and the youth of the country in the future as well. Yours, Dharmendra Pradhan.