Dhatura Laddoos, Scarf and a sad heart: Man killed family, strangles them to death, reason is…

A man in Delhi allegedly fed his family dhatura seeds and then strangled them to death.

Delhi Man Kills Family: A shocking and tragic incident has emerged from Delhi, where a man allegedly strangled his family to death after feeding them poisonous dhatura. The incident occurred in Laxmi Nagar when the man walked into the Laxmi Nagar Police Station and confessed to killing his family members. Police later found the bodies of three victims – his mother, sister, and younger brother – at his house.

What Exactly Happened?

During the interrogation, the accused man confessed the crime and revealed how he killed his family members. The man also revealed that he had committed suicide five times so that his family receive insurance money, but failed.

A day before the crime, the accused allegedly had a brawl with his mother. His mother, during the heated argument, told him to kill the family first if he ever intended to end his life.

