Dhirendra Shastri’s Call To Ban Non-Veg Food: Bengal BJP chief rejects spiritual leader’s appeal to ban meat, fish during Durga Puja

West Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya rejected Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s appeal to avoid non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja, saying no one could dictate what Bengalis should eat or wear.

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Dhirendra Shastri’s Call To Ban Non-Veg Food: Bengal BJP chief rejects spiritual leader’s appeal to ban meat, fish during Durga Puja | Image: X

Ban Non-Veg Food During Durga Puja: Spiritual leader Dhirendra Shastri’s call to ban non-veg food during Durga Puja has started a stir in the political arena. West Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya on Monday also pushed back against Shastri’s appeal to Bengalis, saying that no one, including religious figures or politicians, could dictate what people of Bengal should eat or wear.