New Delhi: Soon after MS Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to hold a farewell match for the former Indian captain. “I wish to appeal to BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to hold a farewell match for MS Dhoni; Jharkhand would like to host it”, tweeted Soren. Also Read - Every Good Thing Comes to an End, Wish MS Dhoni The Best in Life: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded Dhoni’s successful career and said that world cricket will miss his iconic helicopter shots. “I join millions of cricket fans across the globe to thank MS Dhoni for his unparalleled contributions to Indian Cricket. His cool temperament has turned several hot encounters in India’s favour. Under his captaincy India was crowned World Champions twice in different formats”, tweeted Shah.

He asserted that the former Indian captain has mesmerized millions through his unique style of cricket. “I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours. World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi!” Shah added.

Earlier in the day, Dhoni posted a video montage on Instagram, with pictures at different points of his career along with a caption,”Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired (sic).” He is currently part of the Chennai Super Kings and is expected to lead the team in the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League which is set to start on September 19.