Dhrangadhra Assembly Election 2022: Will Congress Get Another Opportunity As BJP Hopes To Create History

The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The results to the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be announced on 8th December.

Dhrangadhra Assembly Election 2022: Dhrangadhra is an assembly constituency in Gujarat that comes under Surendranagar district of the state. In 2017, Congress’s Parsotam Ukabhai Sabariya won the election by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sonagra Jerambhai Dhanjibhai by a margin of 13,916 votes. The seat was contested by 11 candidates. Dhrangadhra was one of 77 seats won by the Indian National Congress.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai won from Surendranagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 277437 votes by defeating Koli Patel Somabhai Gandalal of the Indian National Congress.

This year the BJP has fielded Prakashbhai Purshottambhai Varmora against Congress’s Chhattarsinh Gunjariya and AAP’s Vagjibhai Patel.

Dhrangadhra Assembly Election Candidates

Chhattarsinh Gunjariya, Congress

Vagjibhai Patel, AAP

AAP Prakashbhai Purshottambhai Varmora, BJP

Gujarat Election Date 2022

The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

1st Phase- December 1, 2022

2nd Phase- December 5, 2022

Gujarat Election Result Date 2022

The election results to the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be announced on 8th December, 2022.