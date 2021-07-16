Chandigarh: A massive diarrhoea outbreak has claimed one life and affected nearly 100 people in some villages of Panchkula district of Haryana. As per a report by India Today, the first case was reported from village areas in Abheypur area of Panchkula on Wednesday.Also Read - School Reopening News: Haryana to Reopen Schools For Classes 9 to 12 From July 16

However, by Thursday, nearly a hundred people have been admitted to public health camps set up in the affected areas and Panchkula Civil Hospital, a report in The Indian Express stated. The affected people include 46 children in the pediatrics wing of the civil hospital. Also Read - Tourists Caught Smoking Hookah at Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri Ghat, Angry Locals Beat Them Up | Watch

It is suspected that the consumption of contaminated water could be the reason behind the outbreak. The stool samples collected from the patients confirmed it to be cholera. Also Read - Haryana Extends Lockdown For Another Week with Some Relaxations, Check What's Allowed, What's Not

After the cases started rising, Panchkula CMO Dr Mukta Kumar visited the site on Thursday and said that the sanitary conditions, especially at Abheypur, were extremely poor. “The tank which provides water is right next to the sewer which is open and carries all house discharges. There was constant seepage of this dirty water underground, which may have led to this cholera outbreak,” the Panchkula CMO was quoted as saying by the daily.

In the meantime, the family members of the deceased alleged negligence on the part of doctors. However, the Panchkula CMO said that the doctor monitored the child overnight, after which he was discharged.

On the other hand, the Public Health department has denied any responsibility in the matter and said that they had begun the inspection of the site.