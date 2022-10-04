Hemant Kumar Lohia murder: The personal diary of the domestic help who allegedly murdered Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia reveals that a depressed mind fixated on death, ndtv.com reported quoting police sources. The accused Yasir Ahmed, 36, a resident of Halla-Dhandrath village in Ramban district, was a domestic worker for Lohia. According to police, he used a broken bottle to slit the police officer’s throat and later tried to set his body on fire, and managed to run away.Also Read - 17-Year-Old Shot Dead For Not Selling iPhone In Delhi

The pages of his diary are filled with short sentences and notes – “I hate my life”, “Life is just grief…” – and one has a chart that starts with a drawing of a phone battery labelled “My Life 1%”. “Love 0%, Tension 90%, Sad 99%, Fake Smile 100%,” it reads further. Also Read - Gurugram: Maruti Suzuki Intern Dies After Injection, Quack Caught on Camera Dumping Body

According to the report in ndtv, it also carries songs in Hindi, one of which is titled, “Bhula dena mujhe” (‘Forget me’). Also Read - Woman From Posh Noida Society Arrested For Duping People of Crores on Matrimonial Sites

Reportedly, Yasir was working in this house for nearly six months Initial investigation revealed that he was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression.

Initial investigation didn’t point towards terror angle, says JK Police

The police however said initial investigations into the murder of Hemant Kumar Lohia did not point towards the terror angle as efforts are on to arrest his domestic help who has emerged as the main suspect in the case.

Lohia was found murdered at his residence on the outskirts of Jammu late Monday night.

Terror group People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) claimed responsibility for his murder, which took place at a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

This is just the beginning of such high profile operations just to warn this Hindutva regime and its collaborators that we can strike anytime and anywhere with precision. This is a small gift to their visiting home minister amid such a security grid. God willing we will continue such operations in future, the PAFF said in a statement online.

Officials said multiple teams have been constituted to arrest the suspected culprit, Yasir Ahmed.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh described the incident as “extremely unfortunate” and said a manhunt had been launched to nab the domestic help, who is absconding.

Preliminary examination of the crime scene

A preliminary examination of the crime scene indicated that Yasir must have been applying some oil on his foot which showed swelling. The killer suffocated Yasir to death and also used a broken ketchup bottle to slit his throat and later tried to set the body afire.

The guards present at the residence of the officer saw the fire inside his room. They had to break open the door as it was locked from inside, the ADGP said.

“The domestic help is absconding. A search for him has started,” the police officer said, adding forensic and crime teams inspected the spot.

J and K Police family expresses grief and deep sorrow over the death of the senior officer, he added.

The officials said raids were conducted by special teams at different places to trace the domestic help, whose last location was found in the higher reaches of Udhampur district.

The ADGP said the CCTV footage collected from the incident site shows the suspected accused running away after the commission of the crime.