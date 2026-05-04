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Dibrugarh Assembly Election Results Live: Who Will Win - BJPs Prasanta Phukan or AJPs Mounak Patra? - Counting to begin shortly

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Dibrugarh Assembly Election Results Live: Who Will Win – BJP’s Prasanta Phukan or AJP’s Mounak Patra? – Counting to begin shortly

The Election Commission conducted voting in Dibrugarh Assembly constituency on April 9. It reported a voter turnout of 79.07 percent.

Dibrugarh Assembly Election Results Live: Who Will Win - BJP’s Prasanta Phukan or AJP’s Mounak Patra?

Dibrugarh Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Dibrugarh is one of the key constituencies among the 126 Assembly constituencies of Assam. It went to polls on April 9. Key candidates contesting from the constituency include Vikas India Party’s Kamal Hazarika, Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Mainak Patra, and Prasanta Phukan of BJP. Dibrugarh Assembly constituency is a General seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes.In 2021, Prasanta Phukan, who contested on BJP’s ticket, won the seat by defeating congress’s Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog with a margin of 38,005 votes.

Dibrugarh Assembly Election 2026: Candidates

The main candidates in the Dibrugarh Assembly are Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Prasanta Phukan and Assam Jatiya Parishad’s (AJP) Mounak Patra.

The saffron party has joined hands with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) to contest the election, while the AJP is in alliance with Congress party, Raijor Dal (RD) and Left parties.

Assam Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout

The northeastern state recorded a historic voter turnout in this Assembly election, which is the highest since the state first went to the polls in 1951. As per Election Commission data, voter turnout recorded was 85.38 percent. The results will decide the fate of state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Debabrata Saikia, and other candidates.

Exit Poll Prediction

As per several survey reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going for a clean and easy win in Assam. The exit polls predicted that the saffron party would clinch 80 seats in the 126-seat state assembly.

Most of the exit poll predictions state that current CM Himanta Sarma is expected to continue his post for the second consecutive term. Congress is expected to win 25-35 seats.

Assam Witnessed Poll-Day Violence

On April 9, voting day, Assam witnessed several cases of violence. According to a report by news agency PTI, 30 people were injured and at least seven were arrested in connection with poll-related violence. Voting was also disrupted in some booths due to localised disputes.

Stay with India.com for the latest updates on the Assam election results 2026.

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