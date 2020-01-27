Hyderabad: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was Sunday detained in Hyderabad, said Monday that he was “being sent to Delhi”. He went on to claim that protesters were first thrashed with sticks and then he was arrested. Notably, Azad was Sunday evening detained in Hyderabad as he had gone there to take part in a planned protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A few days ago, he was granted bail by a Delhi court in connection with the violence that broke out in Delhi’s Daryaganj on December 20.

“Dictatorship is at its peak in Telangana. Peoples’ right to protest is being snatched. First, we were thrashed with sticks, then I was arrested and now I have been brought to the airport and being sent back to Delhi,” Azad said in a tweet, where he also tagged the office of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He added, “Remember Bahujan society will never forget this insult. Will be back soon.”