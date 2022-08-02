New Delhi: Trinamool Congress’ firebrand leader Mahua Moitra is hogging the limelight yet again as a video of her ‘hiding’ an expensive Louis Vuitton bag during a debate in Lok Sabha emerged on social media. As the video went viral on social media, netizens wondered how could a Trinamool MP cornering the government over the issue of price rise and carry such an expensive handbag. If reports are to be believed, the luxury brand Louis Vuitton bag costs more than Rs 1.5 lakh.Also Read - 'Meri Maa Pencil Mangne Par Marti Hai': Class 1 Girl's Open Letter to PM Modi

In the video, Moitra can be seen hiding the expensive bag from her side to under the table near her feet while Trinamool's Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was cornering the government and passionately speaking on price rise of LPG cylinders and how it has turned household budgets ups.

Did Mahua Moitra Hide Her Louis Vuitton Bag in Lok Sabha? WATCH

As the issue of “mehengai” is raised, somebody’s Louis Vuitton bag quickly slides under the bench. pic.twitter.com/Rtra8qsBEt — Ajit Datta (@ajitdatta) August 1, 2022

Mahua Moitra Not New to Controversies

Recently, TMC MP Mahua Moitra had targeted the prime minister over the issue of crimes against women, as her party targeted the government after a BJP MLA in Gujarat was accused of rape. “Lady raped & confined by BJP Guj Minister Arjunsinh for 5 yrs. Expecting Hon’ble @ombirlakota to hand mic to Oppn as SOON as he enters LS on Monday so we can ask PMji to Maafi Maango. Equality before law, Sir! Ominous silence from Drama Bahu brigade.”

Earlier last month, she was at the centre of controversy for her comments on Goddess Kali at a media event. While responding to a question on a controversial film poster showing a woman decked as Goddess Kali smoking, Moitra said that for her Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol accepting goddess.

In support of her arguments, she drew the reference of the iconic Tarapith Shakti Peeth temple in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, where meat and alcohol are offered while worshipping Goddess Kali’s “Maa Tara” version

After facing flak by the BJP, she tweeted,“Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn’t need back up forces.” Notably, a BJP leader, Jiten Chatterjee, had filed an FIR against Moitra accusing her of hurting religious feelings.