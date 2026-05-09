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Did Mamata Banerjee finally concedes her defeat after Suvendu Adhikaris CM oath ceremony? TMC chiefs social media bio now reads...

Did Mamata Banerjee finally concedes her defeat after Suvendu Adhikari’s CM oath ceremony? TMC chief’s social media bio now reads…

The Trinamool Congress chief updated her X bio on Saturday morning, describing herself as the chief minister during three previous terms.

Did Mamata Banerjee finally concedes her defeat after Suvendu Adhikari's CM oath ceremony? TMC chief's social media bio now reads... (AI image)

Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday took oath as West Bengal’s first BJP chief minister, marking a dramatic saffron turn in the state’s political history, at the iconic Brigade Parade Grounds. Amid this political development, Mamata Banerjee’s X platform bio has gained attention. Earlier, she had refused to step down as chief minister despite the BJP’s sweeping victory in the West Bengal elections.

Did Mamata Banerjee finally concede her defeat after Suvendu Adhikari’s CM oath ceremony?

However, a recent ‘bio’ update suggests she may have finally accepted defeat. The Trinamool Congress chief updated her X bio on Saturday morning, describing herself as the chief minister during three previous terms.

“Founder Chairperson All India Trinamool Congress. Chief Minister of West Bengal (15th, 16th and 17th Vidhan Sabha),” reads her bio on the X platform. Previously, TMC’s chief’s social media bio read, “Founder Chairperson All India Trinamool Congress. Honourable Chief Minister, West Bengal”.

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