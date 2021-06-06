New Delhi: Filing an affidavit before the Dominica High Court, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi claimed that he is a “law-abiding citizen” and had left India only to seek medical treatment in the US. He further claimed he had invited the Indian authorities to “interview” and ask him any question as part of an investigation that is underway against him. Also Read - Antigua Wants Mehul Choksi To Be Directly Extradited From Dominica to India: Reports

“I have extended an invitation to the Indian authorities to interview me and ask any questions that they may have of me in relation to any investigation they are conducting against me,” The Times of India quoted the absconding businessman as saying in an eight-page submission.

“I did not evade law enforcement in India. There was no warrant against me by the law enforcement authorities in India when I left India to seek medical treatment in the United States of America,” the report quoted Choksi as further saying in the report.

Meanwhile, the eight-member team of CBI, ED and MEA returned to India after a Dominican High Court adjourned the hearing in Mehul Choksi’s case on June 3. The next hearing has been adjourned in the matter to June 14.

According to agencies sources, the private Qatar jet left from Dominica on Thursday along with the eight-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate, the Ministry of External Affairs officials and two CRPF commandos.

About the PNB fraud case

Choksi, who is wanted in India by the CBI and the ED in connection with the PNB fraud case, had gone missing on May 23 from Antigua sparking a massive manhunt. He was captured in Dominica on May 26. Choksi and his lawyers had claimed that he was forced on a vessel and was abducted.

On June 2, Choksi pleaded not guilty to illegal entry at his court appearance and was denied bail. He appeared before the magistrate on a wheelchair in a blue T-shirt and black trousers.

According to Dominica News Online, the magistrate’s court denied bail to Choksi after the government prosecutor argued that he was facing 11 offences in India and extradition proceedings in Antigua and could be a flight risk.

The 62-year-old left India in January 2018, days before the CBI registered a case.

On May 27, the first pictures of Choksi emerged online, showing several signs of bruises on his arms and a swollen eye.