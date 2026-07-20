Did protestors breach NTA office amid ‘Sansad Chalo’ march? Delhi police answers

Rejecting viral claims, Delhi Police confirmed the NTA office in Okhla remained completely secure, with only a small group of students visiting to address exam grievances.

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New Delhi: Police personnel stand guard outside Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence, as Cockroach Janta Party begins a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination-related lapses, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_06_2026_000073B)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday dismissed social media reports claiming protesters had breached security and stormed the National Testing Agency (NTA) office in Okhla, New Delhi, calling them “false and baseless.” Clarifying the situation amid ongoing demonstrations over alleged examination irregularities, authorities confirmed that the premises remained peaceful and entirely secure. They reiterated that no unauthorized entry occurred, assuring the public that law and order were fully maintained throughout the day.

According to a report by news agency IANS, the gathering was far smaller and less chaotic than portrayed online. Only a modest group of examination aspirants, accompanied by their parents, had visited the NTA facility to formally submit representations and voice concerns regarding alleged result discrepancies. Officials met with the concerned visitors, and the situation was handled smoothly without any escalation or disruption to the agency’s operations.

“Five to seven of them, accompanied by their parents, were allowed to meet NTA officials to discuss their grievances,” a police officer said.

The police further stated that adequate security arrangements had been put in place at the NTA office and that the situation remained fully under control throughout the day. Appealing to the public, Delhi Police urged people not to rely on unverified information or misleading posts circulating on social media and advised citizens to depend only on official communications regarding the incident.

The clarification was issued after several social media posts claimed that protesters had forcibly entered the NTA office during the ongoing demonstrations. Tensions remained high in Delhi as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its supporters took part in the “Sansad Chalo” protest on Monday, calling for accountability from the government regarding the NEET-UG paper leak case.

As the protesters tried to advance towards Parliament House, they encountered a light police force intended to maintain law and order. CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka presented their demands to Union Minister J.P. Nadda on Monday, stating that the Health Minister assured them that he would discuss the protestors’ demands “internally” with the “leadership”.

(With inputs from agencies)