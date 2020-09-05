New Delhi: The Indian Railways had denied media reports which claimed that Rajdhani Express travelled 535 km with a lone woman passenger after she denied to deboard the train. Speaking to a news agency, Railway Ministry spokesperson DJ Narain said that the woman did not force anyone. The empty rake was already in order to move to Ranchi. Also Read - Unlock 4: Railways to Add More Special Trains For Stranded Passengers, Says Centre

"Tana Bhagat organisation continue to block the rail tracks. Since, the rake of Rajdhani Express could not have remained stranded at a way side station, it had to be taken to base depot at Ranchi. Somehow the woman came to know that rake is going to Ranchi and therefore remained in the train. There was certainly no pressure whatsoever from the lady which forced Railway to divert the trains," he clarified.

Earlier, several media reports claimed that the Indian Railways has to take the Rajdhani Express to Ranchi after the woman passenger denied deboarding the train at Daltonganj railway station due to an ongoing agitation of Tana Bhagatas at Tori Junction. It was also reported that the train was diverted via Gaya, Gomoh and Bokaro instead of going to Ranchi directly via Daltonganj.

The woman passenger, Ananya is persuing her LLB degree from Banaras Hindu University (BHU). It was reported that Ananya flagged her problem to the Indian Railways on the micro-blogging site Twitter, following which the department took the action and sent her by the train.

Rejecting the news report, Sr. DCM Avnish Kumar said,”The statement of Sr. DCM Dhanbad published along with the news was never made to anyone.”

“Sr. DCM Dhanbad was falsely quoted in the news, therefore, running of empty rake via diverted route has nothing to do with the demand of any passenger”, DNA quoted Kumar as saying.