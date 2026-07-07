Did Siya marry lover Chetan Chaudhary after her engagement with Ketan Agarwal? Here’s what the report claims

A dramatic twist in the Lohagad Fort investigation reveals that prime accused Siya Goyal allegedly registered a secret marriage with Chetan Chaudhary under the Special Marriage Act months before her scheduled November wedding to Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal.

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Siya and Ketan

Pune Lohagad Fort murder case: A stunning twist has emerged in Pune’s Lohagad Fort murder case, with reports claiming prime accused Siya Goyal secretly married her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, months before her scheduled wedding to realtor Ketan Agarwal. Investigators believe Goyal and Chaudhary legally registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act around four months ago, despite her February engagement to Agarwal. The case took a dark turn after 25-year-old Agarwal died from a cliff fall on June 18, an incident police suspect was a pre-planned conspiracy. Here are all the details you need to to know about the recent developments in Pune Lohagad Fort murder case.

Did Siya marry lover Chetan Chaudhary before scheduled marriage with Ketan Agarwal?

Detectives are now actively tracking down an official marriage certificate, as verifying this secret union provides a critical motive for the alleged crime. Investigators allege that Goyal was entirely unwilling to go ahead with the family-arranged marriage to Agarwal, which was scheduled for November. If the legal documents exist, it could completely alter the trajectory of the ongoing homicide investigation, firmly establishing the link between the hidden marriage and the tragic events at Lohagad Fort.

Also read: ‘Death penalty for Siya, Chetan’: What are the demands of Ketan Agrawal’s parents in Pune man murder case

As per the report, two of Goyal’s college friends, who allegedly signed as witnesses during the marriage registration, are also being questioned as part of the probe. Investigators are also attempting to retrieve deleted photographs from a private Instagram account, which reportedly showed Goyal and Chaudhary wearing wedding garlands, as these images could provide additional evidence.

Police suspect the alleged conspiracy gathered pace after Agarwal’s family sought Goyal’s documents to complete arrangements for their planned destination wedding in Udaipur. Authorities are also examining Chaudhary’s bank transactions to determine whether any payments were made to bypass the mandatory public notice period required under the Special Marriage Act. Both Goyal and Chaudhary remain in judicial custody. According to investigators, Agarwal had met Goyal through a family-arranged match, and the couple became engaged earlier this year.

Police allege that Chaudhary followed Goyal and Agarwal to Lohagad Fort on the day of the incident as part of the alleged murder conspiracy. According to the purported findings of the ongoing investigation, police have uncovered alleged online searches, deleted messages and evidence suggesting detailed planning in the days leading up to Agarwal’s death.

(With inputs from agencies)