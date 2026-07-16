Did someone take a loan in your name? A quick PAN card check can reveal the truth

Think someone may have used your PAN card to take a loan? Don’t ignore it. Check your loan records from home and know how to file a complaint if you discover any suspicious transactions.

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With cases of PAN card fraud on the rise, being cautious can help you avoid serious financial trouble. Representational image

Today, a PAN card is indispensable for managing your finances. It is required for tasks like opening a bank account, applying for credit, and completing various financial transactions. However, the increasing number of fraud cases involving PAN cards has become a growing concern, with scammers even taking loans in other people’s names.

With cases of PAN card fraud on the rise, being cautious can help you avoid serious financial trouble. Here’s how you can identify any misuse of your PAN card and the legal remedies available if someone uses it fraudulently.

How to check PAN card loan history

Regularly monitoring your financial report can help you detect PAN card misuse at an early stage. You can check your CIBIL score in just a few simple steps.

Keep checking your CIBIL score from time to time

Make it a habit to check your credit report every few months through the official websites of CIBIL, Experian, or Equifax. Alternatively, you can use trusted apps such as Google Pay or Paytm to access your free credit score. Review the ‘Accounts’ or ‘Credit Facilities’ section carefully for any unfamiliar loans or credit cards.

Also Read | Voter ID for PAN card? What documents will be required for getting a PAN card after April 1?

Look for ‘Inquiry’ section

Pay close attention to the ‘Inquiry’ section in your credit report. Any loan-related inquiry made by a bank or finance company without your knowledge may indicate that someone is attempting to misuse your PAN details.

Download Income Tax Form 26AS and AIS

To verify all financial transactions made using your PAN card, log in to the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal. Download your Form 26AS and AIS from here and carefully check for any unknown or suspicious transactions.

Pay special attention to text messages and emails

Never ignore any unknown messages regarding loan approval, EMI dues, or defaults that arrive on your registered mobile number or email. Every financial institution sends information about any transactions in your account via text message and email. This is why you may receive fraudulent loan information using your PAN number.

In case of fraud check…

If your verification reveals any unknown loan or misuse of your PAN details, avoid panicking. Instead, take the necessary steps below to report the issue and safeguard your finances.

File a complaint with credit bureau

The first step is to raise a dispute with the credit bureau. Go to the official website of CIBIL or the relevant bureau, identify the suspicious loan account, choose the ‘Dispute’ option, select ‘Not Mine’ or ‘Fraud’, and submit the request.

Also Read | New Income Tax rules to be effective from 1 April; What’s new with your PAN cards, Form 16, HRA, ITRs, and Meal Cards? All you need to know

Contact lender bank and finance company if…

If you discover a fake loan in your name, contact the concerned bank, NBFC, or fintech company without delay. Submit a written complaint or email stating that the loan was obtained fraudulently, ask for the account to be closed, and request details of the KYC documents submitted for the loan.

File a complaint on cybercrime portal

If someone misuses your financial details or commits fraud in your name, immediately approach the cybercrime authorities. You can lodge a complaint on the government’s cybercrime portal or call 1930 for assistance. Keep the complaint acknowledgement number safely, as it can support your case later.