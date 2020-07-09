West Bengal Lockdown News: A day before the containment zones of West Bengal goes under a fresh lockdown, doubts prevailed over the list of containment zones in South 24 Pargana — one of the adjoining district of Kolkata — as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee scrapped the list of the containment zone of the district on a live press conference. The list for that district has not been updated. Meanwhile, the last list of the district with 155 containment zones is doing the rounds on social media. According to the website of the West Bengal government, the list is being updated. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown Extension News: Shutdown in Containment Zones Only For 7 Days, Will Extend if Needed, Says Mamata Banerjee

The lockdown will start from 5 PM today.

"Have you included all areas from Baruipur? Have cases been reported from all these areas? I did not say anything about Kolkata containment zones. But I feel, this list has gone a little overboard. Did you copy from the voters' list? Chief secretary, please go through the list immediately. I want it revised," the CM said.

West Bengal on Wednesday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 986 COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s virus count to 24,823, the health department said in a bulletin.

The previous highest single-day spike was on Sunday when 895 cases were reported.