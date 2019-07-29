New Delhi: Months after suffering a jolt at the hands of BJP in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a mega outreach programme ‘Didike Bolo’ (Tell Didi) for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to connect to the grassroots.

Besides launching a TMC helpline number and a website to address people’s grievances, Banerjee said that that her party leaders and workers would spend time with local people. Banerjee launched the campaign and a helpline number days after Trinamool roped in political strategist and JDU leader Prashant Kishor for the 2021 Assembly election.

“In the coming 100 days more than 1000 party workers will go to villages and listen to issues of people. Party will decide who will go to which village and when,” the Chief Minister said. She added that people can call directly and indicate their grievances at 9137091370 number or reach out to us through a website www.didikebolo.com.

“The main motive of this campaign is to build a strong mass contact base and listen to people”s grievances. Those who want to directly connect with us, call us in the new number provided or get in touch with us on the new website. We believe that people should be provided a platform to express what they feel,” Banerjee said, adding that her party will not start the campaign for the 2021 state Assembly polls now as the election is nearly two years away.

Reports claimed that banners and posters for “Didi Ke Bolo” campaign have already been put up at the streets in Kolkata.