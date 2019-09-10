New Delhi: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday refuted reports that he was expected to meet interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, today. His clarification came after reports circulated earlier in the day that his meeting with the interim party chief has now been postponed.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “I didn’t ask for time with Sonia Gandhi, the news was wrong, presently I’m focusing on Maharashtra elections.”

The Congress leader has been appointed the chairman of the screening committee for Maharashtra assembly polls, which are likely to be held in October.

The development comes amid reports that Scindia wants to be appointed the state unit chief, a post currently held by Kamal Nath, who also pipped him to the Chief Minister’s post after the party’s win in Assembly elections in December. His supporters, who, since party’s rout in Lok Sabha elections in May have been calling for his elevation to the top post, have once again renewed their ‘campaign’.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath has met Sonia Gandhi twice in the last few weeks. In the second meeting, which was held on September 7, she reportedly expressed concern at recent developments in the Madhya Pradesh Congress.

Separately, Scindia has also backed a minister who has accused former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh of ‘interfering’ in the government. State Forest Minister Umang Singhar has accused the veteran Congress leader of trying to run the government from the outside.

Digvijaya Singh has countered these allegations, denying the allegations and saying that no matter how big a person is, if they indulge in indiscipline, they should be acted against by the party.