New Delhi: A day after testing positive for the novel coronavirus disease, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday tweeted that he did not ignore any COVID-19 protocol and took admission at the hospital within half an hour of testing positive. The minister took to Twitter to refute a newspaper report that stated he did not follow protocols and kept meeting people despite being coronavirus positive.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Vij wrote, "The newspaper has published wrong and irresponsible news that I did not follow protocol after being corona positive and kept meeting people which is totally wrong. After my report came out positive, I was admitted in Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantt within half an hour."

In a subsequent tweet, Vij added, "Two days after coming from Panipat, when I was informed that the MLAs there had tested positive, I got the test done in Chandigarh the same day, which turned out negative," he said.

The minister who tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday (December 5) and was hospitalized immediately also tweeted, “Before administering Covaxin, doctors told me that antibodies will develop after 14 days of second dose… I am being treated at a civil hospital and feel fine now. Even after taking full precaution, I became infected with virus after only 14 days of getting getting the first shot.”

Earlier on Saturday, Vij tweeted, “I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona.”

The minister, 67, had got one shot of the two-dose trial of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin by Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm just two weeks ago. He had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase three trials for Covaxin, an indigenous potential vaccine and was administered the dose on November 20 at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment, about 50 km from Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech took to Twitter to allay any concerns over the efficacy of the vaccine, saying clinical trials are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. The vaccine efficacy will be determined two weeks after the second dose. Covaxin has been designed to be efficacious when subjects receive both the doses.”

“The phase 3 trial is a double-blind study where volunteers have a 50 per cent chance of receiving either vaccine or placebo, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said.

Stressing that experts would know better about how the COVID vaccine works, Vij told PTI over phone: “I was told that antibodies start to develop after the second dose, which is administered after 28 days of getting the first shot. And full antibodies are developed 14 days after the second dose is given. So, the complete cycle takes 42 days. In between there is no protection.

Asked about his condition, Vij said he has sore throat, fever and body ache.

“But overall I am okay, said Vij, who is a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a legislator from Ambala Cantt assembly constituency.