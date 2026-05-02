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Didnt receive governments warning on your phone? Turn on this setting to stay protected in future

Didn’t receive government’s warning on your phone? Turn on this setting to stay protected in future

Did you not receive the 'Cell Broadcast Messaging System' alert on your phone today? It may be due to some specific settings in your phone. If you change these settings, you will be able to receive the alerts in the future

You can protect yourself in the future by turning on 'Wireless Emergency Alerts' in the settings of your Android smartphone. File image

The government on Saturday launched the ‘Cell Broadcast Messaging System’ under which a loud siren-like sound echoed through multiple mobile phones. The beep sounded for 10 seconds before you had to manually accept it. However, many people did not receive the alert on their phones. If you are one of those who missed it, the reason could be that the settings.

You can protect yourself in the future by turning on ‘Wireless Emergency Alerts’ in the settings of your Android smartphone.

How to turn on wireless emergency alerts?

Go to ‘Settings’ on your phone.

You will find the option of ‘Safety and Emergency’ at the bottom.

Click on it, then click on ‘Wireless Emergency Alerts’ at the bottom.

Click on ‘Allow alerts’ at the top to get notifications.

Benefit of turning on this setting

By enabling this feature, your smartphone will get alerts directly via wireless transmission, not through SMS. ‘Cell Broadcast Messaging System’ can prove effective in avoiding disasters like war and natural hazards that are increasing worldwide.

Also Read: Received emergency alert on mobile phones? Nationwide cell broadcast test to be held today; citizens urged not to panic

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How does ‘Cell Broadcast Technology’ work?

As per the details, Cell Broadcast Technology sends alerts straight to mobile phones. The messages can be issued across the country, for a particular region, or to devices within the range of certain towers. It does not need a subscription, works during network outages, and can sound a loud alert even when the phone is on silent.

Millions receive an alert on their phones

On Saturday, most phones rang with a siren-like loud sound while the message starting with the words ‘Extremely severe alert’ flashed on their screens. The message that followed read, “India launches Cell Broadcast using indigenous technology, for instant disaster alerting service for its citizens. Alert citizens, safe nation. No action is required by the public upon receipt of this message. This is a test message. – Government of India.”

A day before the alerts were tested, the Department of Telecommunications urged people not to panic when that happens. “This is part of the testing of the Emergency Alert System, so that accurate information can be received on time during disasters,” a tweet read on Friday.

“As part of the pan-India rollout and the launch of the Cell Broadcast (CB) facility, nationwide testing and trials are currently being conducted to assess the system’s performance and reliability prior to its formal inauguration and dedication to the nation. During this period, members of the public may receive test messages in English, Hindi and regional languages on their mobile devices,” the statement said, as quoted in a PTI report on Wednesday.

The government had said that citizens may receive these alerts multiple times on their phones, and urged them not to act on them.

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