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Diesel price hike likely in India as global oil crisis deepens, Truckers warn of supply disruptions and rising costs

Diesel price hike likely in India as global oil crisis deepens, Truckers warn of supply disruptions and rising costs

India may face a diesel price hike amid rising global oil prices, with truckers warning of disruptions, increasing costs, and potential impact on supply chains and inflation across sectors.

diesel price hike

India may see a big diesel price hike soon. Crude oil rates have gone up due to the crisis in the Middle East as disruptions continue near the Strait of Hormuz. As India imports most of its oil requirement, the hike in international oil prices is likely to increase fuel prices.

Retail diesel prices have held steady so far, with state fuel retailers bearing the burden to protect consumers for now. But experts believe a diesel price hike could happen sooner than later.

Fuel crisis early signs reported by truckers

Truck operators around India are reporting early signs of a fuel crisis, even before a diesel price hike is announced. Some truck operators claim rationing by fuel stations and have had to stop more often to refill fuel supplies.

It’s causing delivery delays and is raising operating costs for truckers. National Highway Transporters Association reportedly claimed that 30% of trucks will be non-operational if diesel prices rise. The trucking industry in India plays a vital role in transporting goods around the country. About 75% of goods movement happens through road transport.

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Diesel price hike could impact supply chains

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited are estimated to be losing ₹1,600 crore daily on selling fuel below cost. Experts believe that oil marketing companies can’t bear the burden forever, and a price hike will be announced as soon as conditions are favourable.

Diesel price hike means more inflation

If diesel prices are raised, it will impact the entire economy. Goods transportation and farming industries use diesel as fuel which will increase costs. Higher transportation and farm costs will have an impact on goods and services. Experts believe India will see more inflation in coming months as fuel costs continue to rise.

Diesel price hike expected before polls?

News18 reported that oil retailers will not increase fuel prices before elections. Elections are expected to be held in five states by May. Oil companies do not want to take on the massive political backlash that usually follows sudden fuel price hikes.

Will India see a diesel price hike?

India has not raised fuel prices for quite some time now. But with oil prices continuously rising globally and pressure on supply from the Ukraine-Russia conflict, India may increase fuel prices soon.

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