New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi while addressing the media briefing said that it will be in touch with all the concerned reports that an Indian citizen has been abducted from war-torn Kabul.

As per the Indian World Forum President, a man named Bansri Lal Arendeh was held from his shop by the armed gunmen at 8 am on Tuesday morning. The 50-year-old Arendeh was held at a gunpoint on Tuesday. MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We are in touch with all concerned. We have seen reports about local authorities undertaking investigations into this matter. We will continue to monitor the situation."

When questioned about Arendeh's nationality, Bagchi further added that he has been given to understand that the abducted Bansri Lal Arendeh is an Indian citizen but still investigation is on.

As per the reports, Arendeh was working in Kabul for the past two decades while his family was living in Haryana’s Faridabad.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson further added that it is difficult to bring back the Indian and other willing Afghans to India till the flight services resume at the Kabul airport. The Indian World Forum President added that the evacuation process will be easier if the operations resume.

“Till operations at Kabul airport is not resumed, it is difficult to say how to bring them back. Our focus is that operations at Kabul airport resume. Then, it will be easier for us to bring back the people,” Bagchi added.