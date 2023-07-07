Home

DIG Vijayakumar Shoots Self In Coimbatore, Dies

The top cop shot himself at around 6:15 am this morning at his official residence on Racecourse, and the body has been sent for autopsy, as reported by India Today.

DIG C Vijayakumar IPS shoots himself dead in Coimbatore | Photo: ANI Twitter

Coimbatore: A shocking incident has emerged from Tamil Nadu where Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore Range), IPS Vijayakumar shot himself dead at his official residence in Coimbatore. The reason for the suicide is not yet known.

The 45-year-old was residing with his family at his official residence. Senior officials have camped at his residence after getting the news.

Vijaykumar was a 2009-batch IPS officer and had served as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Kanchipuram, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, and Nagapattinam, as well as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Anna Nagar. He took charge as DIG of Coimbatore Range in January this year. He succeeded MS Muthusamy, who was transferred and posted as the DIG, Vellore range.

What circumstances forced the IPS officer to take the extreme step is a matter of investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or need any emotional support here are some helpline numbers: Sneha Foundation – 04424640050 (available 24×7), the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline – 02225521111)

