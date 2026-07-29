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Digital arrest, AI deepfakes may soon become separate criminal offences in India, new bill likely in Parliament

The Supreme Court had earlier taken suo motu notice of the rising number of digital arrest scams, many of which targeted retired people and cheated them out of their lifetime savings.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Published: July 29, 2026, 7:20 AM IST
Digital arrest, AI deepfakes may soon become separate criminal offences in India, new bill likely in Parliament

The Central government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it is considering bringing a new law during the ongoing Parliament session to make digital arrest scams and AI-generated deepfakes separate criminal offences. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the proposed law would clearly define these crimes and prescribe specific punishments for those found guilty. The assurance came during the Supreme Court’s hearing of a suo motu case on ways to tackle the growing number of digital arrest scams. A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, observed that while courts have been taking a tough stand by denying bail to people accused in such scams, existing criminal laws do not specifically recognise “digital arrest” as an offence.

The bench suggested that the government should consider giving the crime a clear legal definition. It noted that digital arrest scams involve elements of extortion, cheating and organised crime, and asked whether a separate law with stricter penalties, including the power to freeze the assets of the accused, would be more effective.

Read more: 'Request all digital platforms to rethink on revenue sharing': Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw delivers sharp message to online platforms

Justice Joymalya Bagchi also remarked that only the government can introduce a dedicated law to deal with new-age digital frauds.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani informed the court that a high-level inter-departmental committee has already been working on measures to tackle the growing threat of digital arrest scams.

The Supreme Court also highlighted the growing threat of AI-generated deepfakes, saying such fake videos and images can be used to mislead people, cheat them or impersonate others. The court said it cannot create a new criminal offence on its own by using its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

Tushar Mehta told the bench that the government has consulted him on the issue and is likely to introduce a Bill during the current Parliament session to deal with digital arrest scams and deepfakes.

Venkataramani informed the court that coordinated efforts by a high-level inter-departmental committee have led to a sharp decline in digital arrest cases. He added that the committee is preparing a detailed report to identify weaknesses in the existing system and recommend steps to strengthen it.

The Supreme Court had earlier taken suo motu notice of the rising number of digital arrest scams, many of which targeted retired people and cheated them out of their lifetime savings. It had directed the CBI to investigate such cases reported from different parts of the country.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for WhatsApp, told the court that the messaging platform is working closely with the government to prevent criminals from misusing the app for fraudulent activities.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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