Digital Life Certificate: How pensioners can submit Jeevan Pramaan from home – Step-by-step guide

Digital Life Certificate Campaign 5.0: The central government has recently launched Digital Life Certificate Campaign 5.0, aiming to simplify annual pension verification process. Now, pensioners do not need to visit bank branches or treasury offices to submit their life certificate/Jeevan Pramaan. They can simply submit the life certificate through the Jeevan Pramaan app without going anywhere. The certificate can be directly submitted using Aadhaar-based face authentication through the app, using phone’s camera. The Digital Life Certificate Campaign 5.0 was launched on November 1 and will continue till November 30 with an aim to help pensioners complete the life certificate submission process. After completing the face authentication process and submitting the life certificate, pensioners will get a Pramaan ID for online access to their DLC.
The main aim of the month-long campaign is to make the annual pension verification process easier and hassle-free for pensioners by making it digital.
All eligible central and state government pensioners, including retired employees covered under other pension schemes, must submit their life certificate. Defence pensioners who are receiving pensions through SPARSH should also complete the process.
Pensioners need to download two applications from Google Play Store
|Details
|
Pensioner Name
|
Pension Type/Category
|
Organisation Type
|
Sanctioning Authority
|
Disbursing Agency
|Agency
|PPO Number
|
Full Bank Account Number
In simple words, Digital Life Certificate is known as Jeevan Pramaan. It is a biometric-enabled digital service for pensioners provided by the central government for their ease. Pensioners of the central or state government or any other government organisation can use this facility and take benefit from it.
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