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  • Digital Life Certificate: How pensioners can submit Jeevan Pramaan from home – Step-by-step guide

Digital Life Certificate: How pensioners can submit Jeevan Pramaan from home – Step-by-step guide

The central government has launched DLC Campaign 5.0 for pensioners to simplify annual pension verification. Check the step-by-step process here.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: November 12, 2026, 11:18 PM IST
Digital Life Certificate
Digital Life Certificate: How pensioners can submit Jeevan Pramaan from home – Step-by-step guide | image: AI

Digital Life Certificate Campaign 5.0: The central government has recently launched Digital Life Certificate Campaign 5.0, aiming to simplify annual pension verification process. Now, pensioners do not need to visit bank branches or treasury offices to submit their life certificate/Jeevan Pramaan. They can simply submit the life certificate through the Jeevan Pramaan app without going anywhere. The certificate can be directly submitted using Aadhaar-based face authentication through the app, using phone’s camera. The Digital Life Certificate Campaign 5.0 was launched on November 1 and will continue till November 30 with an aim to help pensioners complete the life certificate submission process. After completing the face authentication process and submitting the life certificate, pensioners will get a Pramaan ID for online access to their DLC.

The main aim of the month-long campaign is to make the annual pension verification process easier and hassle-free for pensioners by making it digital.

Read more: EPS pensioners can now submit free annual digital life certificate; Process explained

Who needs to submit a life certificate?

All eligible central and state government pensioners, including retired employees covered under other pension schemes, must submit their life certificate. Defence pensioners who are receiving pensions through SPARSH should also complete the process.

How Jeevan Pramaan works (Graphical Representation)

Jeevan Pramaan: Here’s how to submit life certificate through face authentication

Pensioners need to download two applications from Google Play Store

  • Download the required app
  1. Aadhaar Face RD app
  2. App Jeevan Pramaan
  • Open the Jeevan Pramaan app and Choose “Operator Authentication”
  • Enter requested details such as Aadhaar number, mobile number, email ID then verify with a OTP
  • Enter Operator Name exactly as per Aadhaar and proceed further
  • Go to “Pensioner Authentication” – Enter Aadhaar number, Verify with OTP
  • Fill the pensioner identification form
  • Click on the consent box and tap “Face Scan”
  • Complete face authentication
  • After submission, DLC confirmation and Pramaan ID appear
  • Download/save your certificate from jeevanpramaan.gov.in

Here are the details required to submit Jeevan Pramaan online

Details
Pensioner Name
Pension Type/Category
Organisation Type
Sanctioning Authority
Disbursing Agency
Agency
PPO Number
Full Bank Account Number

What is Digital Life Certificate?

In simple words, Digital Life Certificate is known as Jeevan Pramaan. It is a biometric-enabled digital service for pensioners provided by the central government for their ease. Pensioners of the central or state government or any other government organisation can use this facility and take benefit from it.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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