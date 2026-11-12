Digital Life Certificate: How pensioners can submit Jeevan Pramaan from home – Step-by-step guide

The central government has launched DLC Campaign 5.0 for pensioners to simplify annual pension verification. Check the step-by-step process here.

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Digital Life Certificate: How pensioners can submit Jeevan Pramaan from home – Step-by-step guide | image: AI

Digital Life Certificate Campaign 5.0: The central government has recently launched Digital Life Certificate Campaign 5.0, aiming to simplify annual pension verification process. Now, pensioners do not need to visit bank branches or treasury offices to submit their life certificate/Jeevan Pramaan. They can simply submit the life certificate through the Jeevan Pramaan app without going anywhere. The certificate can be directly submitted using Aadhaar-based face authentication through the app, using phone’s camera. The Digital Life Certificate Campaign 5.0 was launched on November 1 and will continue till November 30 with an aim to help pensioners complete the life certificate submission process. After completing the face authentication process and submitting the life certificate, pensioners will get a Pramaan ID for online access to their DLC.

The main aim of the month-long campaign is to make the annual pension verification process easier and hassle-free for pensioners by making it digital.

Who needs to submit a life certificate?

All eligible central and state government pensioners, including retired employees covered under other pension schemes, must submit their life certificate. Defence pensioners who are receiving pensions through SPARSH should also complete the process.

How Jeevan Pramaan works (Graphical Representation)

Jeevan Pramaan: Here’s how to submit life certificate through face authentication

Pensioners need to download two applications from Google Play Store

Download the required app

Aadhaar Face RD app App Jeevan Pramaan

Open the Jeevan Pramaan app and Choose “Operator Authentication”

Enter requested details such as Aadhaar number, mobile number, email ID then verify with a OTP

Enter Operator Name exactly as per Aadhaar and proceed further

Go to “Pensioner Authentication” – Enter Aadhaar number, Verify with OTP

Fill the pensioner identification form

Click on the consent box and tap “Face Scan”

Complete face authentication

After submission, DLC confirmation and Pramaan ID appear

Download/save your certificate from jeevanpramaan.gov.in

Here are the details required to submit Jeevan Pramaan online

Details Pensioner Name Pension Type/Category Organisation Type Sanctioning Authority Disbursing Agency Agency PPO Number Full Bank Account Number

What is Digital Life Certificate?

In simple words, Digital Life Certificate is known as Jeevan Pramaan. It is a biometric-enabled digital service for pensioners provided by the central government for their ease. Pensioners of the central or state government or any other government organisation can use this facility and take benefit from it.